Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Coterra Energy worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 361,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.3%

CTRA stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.