Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares in the company, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.