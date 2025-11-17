FY2025 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Increased by Analyst

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $4.34 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 774,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 706,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 19.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.