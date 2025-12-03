Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.56 million, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

