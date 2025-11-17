kneat.com FY2025 EPS Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for kneat.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

kneat.com Stock Performance

TSE:KSI opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.43 million, a P/E ratio of 413.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.84. kneat.com has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com ( TSE:KSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.11 million for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

