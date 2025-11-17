kneat.com FY2025 EPS Lifted by Raymond James Financial

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for kneat.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.
kneat.com Stock Performance
TSE:KSI opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.43 million, a P/E ratio of 413.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.84. kneat.com has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.
kneat.com Company Profile
kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than kneat.com
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.