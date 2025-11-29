Boston Partners Trims Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTI. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,554,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after buying an additional 210,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

