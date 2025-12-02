American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lowered its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $721,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in American Express by 210.2% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 169,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,692,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.4%

American Express stock opened at $360.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $377.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.56. The company has a market capitalization of $248.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

