Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $232.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.12 and its 200 day moving average is $253.60. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,872 shares of company stock worth $12,801,203. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

