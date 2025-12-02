Arjuna Capital Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Arjuna Capital cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 28,143.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 399,351 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 926 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $322.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.58 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

