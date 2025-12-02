Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 17,346 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF $IBTL

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTL opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

