Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average is $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.79.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

