Creative Planning Has $917,000 Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17,191.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 15.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley E. Hughes acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.The company had revenue of $495.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.