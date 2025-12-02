Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. $W

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 111.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 276,471 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 10.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 3.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 729,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,223,412.16. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $15,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 729,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,222,899.67. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 955,959 shares of company stock valued at $88,260,274. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.