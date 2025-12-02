Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.