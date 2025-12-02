Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,716 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 239.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of RGR stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $473.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 0.13.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.The company had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,960. This represents a 23.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $415,480. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

