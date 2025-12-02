Boston Family Office LLC Buys 333 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $488.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.58 and its 200 day moving average is $457.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

