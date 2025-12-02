Creative Planning Sells 1,951 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,117,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,424,000 after acquiring an additional 248,909 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,460,000 after purchasing an additional 68,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,364,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,782,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 864,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 229,173 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.