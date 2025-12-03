Adobe (ADBE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $6.1103 billion for the quarter. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.13. Adobe has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Adobe by 42.5% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $487,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

