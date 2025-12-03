D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AREC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. D Boral Capital raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

American Resources Stock Up 0.7%

AREC stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $289.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Resources

In other American Resources news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $3,978,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,409,960 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,437.60. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,564,818 shares of company stock worth $10,405,579. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,124,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in American Resources in the third quarter worth $790,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the third quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

