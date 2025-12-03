Groupe la Francaise Sells 10,133 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Groupe la Francaise decreased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $2,916,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,311,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $516.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.07, a PEG ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

