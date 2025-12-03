Groupe la Francaise Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $491.18 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

