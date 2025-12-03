Groupe la Francaise Buys 18,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 672.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 31.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Gold Fields Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE GFI opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

