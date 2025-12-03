Groupe la Francaise Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.35. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.43 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.45.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

