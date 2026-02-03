AGF Management Ltd. Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,922 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

