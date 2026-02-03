Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,798,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

