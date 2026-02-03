Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,357 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.
In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:PG opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
