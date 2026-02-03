AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,868 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 286,800.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM opened at $314.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.38. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $317.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

