Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 61,123 shares worth $19,547,151. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of MU stock opened at $437.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $492.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.