Sollinda Capital Management LLC Sells 10,763 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Sollinda Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $584.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.