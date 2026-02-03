Welltower (WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $2.9305 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WELL opened at $187.60 on Tuesday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $209.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after buying an additional 1,637,665 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 853,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,073,000 after acquiring an additional 416,920 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,348,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $61,791,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $232.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.