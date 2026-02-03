Peterson Wealth Services Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 173.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

