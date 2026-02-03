Owen LaRue LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Owen LaRue LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.8% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $308.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird set a $280.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

