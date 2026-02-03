Owen LaRue LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Owen LaRue LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.8% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts remain strongly bullish on gold, calling for a sizable rally later this year — a view that positions the bank to benefit via trading and advisory revenue if volatility continues. JPMorgan Sees $6,300 Rally by Year-End
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s public call to “buy gold on weakness” reinforces its role as a go-to macro house — this visibility can boost client flows and trading volumes in commodities products. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Tells Investors to ‘Buy Gold on Weakness’
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan remains in the headlines for analyst activity (stock picks and sector calls) and is a trending stock on retail/analyst platforms — increased attention can amplify short-term flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Sensational short‑term pieces (e.g., ChatGPT price guesses) and JPMorgan analyst coverage of other stocks (Barrick/Agnico) are generating headlines but are unlikely to move JPM fundamentals materially. ChatGPT Thinks JPMorgan Stock Will Close At This Price
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan faces fresh reputational/legal scrutiny after claims around silver-market activity tied to a historic intraday crash — any regulatory action or fines would be a direct negative for earnings and investor sentiment. JPMorgan Faces Silver Manipulation Claims
- Negative Sentiment: Political/reputational headlines: reports that JPMorgan and peers will match certain employee political contributions and commentary about lobbying against UK banker taxes could provoke public backlash or regulatory scrutiny. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Will Match $1,000 US Contributions to Employee ‘Trump Accounts’
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage about JPMorgan’s suggested political pressure on UK policy (FT) raises reputational risk in Europe—monitor for any regulatory or political fallout. JPMorgan should ‘threaten’ UK over banker tax, Mandelson told Epstein
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $308.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird set a $280.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.82.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
