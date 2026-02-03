Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,243,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,056 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.4% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,070,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $331.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.