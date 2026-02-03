Callan Family Office LLC Has $13.50 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,513 shares of company stock worth $83,718,401 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $898.62.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $946.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The company has a market capitalization of $283.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $901.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $811.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

