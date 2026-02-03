eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 407.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 970,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $88,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.4% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of eBay by 2,557.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 2,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 2.8%

EBAY opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at eBay

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 18,370 shares of company stock worth $1,510,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 20th. President Capital cut their target price on eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Arete Research upped their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.66.

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.