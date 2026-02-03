Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $331.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.83 and a 200-day moving average of $338.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.