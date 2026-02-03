Comparing American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American International Group and Zhibao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 14 7 2 2.48 Zhibao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $87.42, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. Given American International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 11.89% 9.09% 2.32% Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares American International Group and Zhibao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American International Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhibao Technology has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Zhibao Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $27.39 billion 1.46 -$1.40 billion $5.50 13.44 Zhibao Technology $276.94 million 0.12 -$8.66 million N/A N/A

Zhibao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American International Group beats Zhibao Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. Its Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. It distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zhibao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.