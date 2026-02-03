Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 249.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051,485 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,843,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after buying an additional 1,978,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

