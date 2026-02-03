Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,917.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JET2. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Jet2 from GBX 2,059 to GBX 1,857 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Jet2 Stock Up 0.3%

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,260 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,351.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,427.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,088 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,963. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 300.40 EPS for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

