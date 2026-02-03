DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHLGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

DHL Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DHLGY opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DHL Group has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.19 billion. DHL Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts forecast that DHL Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DHL Group

DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DHLGY) is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

