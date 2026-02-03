Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $542.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $7,046,000.

Sandisk Stock Up 15.4%

SNDK stock opened at $665.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.65. Sandisk has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $676.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.63 and a 200-day moving average of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

