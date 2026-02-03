SP Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Intel
In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel
Intel Trading Up 5.0%
NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.86, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Intel
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Foundry pivot gains momentum as reports say Intel is deepening talks with Apple and benefits from a stronger U.S. strategic stake narrative — supports the case Intel can win more foundry business and re-rate as a strategic domestic supplier. Intel’s Foundry Pivot Deepens With Apple Talks And New U.S. Stake
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind: heavy VC/strategic fundraising into AI hardware infrastructure reinforces demand for chips and fabs — a macro backdrop that can lift Intel as customers expand AI compute capacity. Investors Bet Big on AI as Core Hardware Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Policy/federal-catalyst narrative remains constructive: MarketBeat highlights Intel as part of the White House’s chip/manufacturing focus — federal backing stories can drive rapid reratings for strategic domestic suppliers. 3 Stocks Trump Could Back Next as USA Rare Earths Revives the Federal Catalyst Trade
- Neutral Sentiment: Early-session caution: pre-market pieces noted tech softness alongside volatile risk appetite; that can temper momentum despite positive headlines. INTC, NVDA and AMD Forecast – US Tech Giants Sluggish Early
- Negative Sentiment: Caution from analysts: Zacks warns the recent rally masks supply constraints, foundry losses and rising competition — reminders that execution and margins still face pressure. Intel Rises 24% in Three Months: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Seeking Alpha pieces argue AMD is taking the lead in 2026 on product/performance — a reminder Intel must execute on process and product roadmaps to keep pace. AMD Vs. Intel: AMD Takes The Lead In 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed: a recent note shows average analyst recommendation around “Reduce,” underscoring lingering skepticism despite the rally. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts
About Intel
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intel
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.