SP Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.86, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

