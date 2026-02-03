Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.

Get Rotork alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 420 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Report on Rotork

Rotork Trading Up 1.1%

ROR stock opened at GBX 362.40 on Tuesday. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 266.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 362.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 335.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 337.60.

Rotork declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.