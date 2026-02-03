Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $179.91 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

