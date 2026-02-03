Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 to GBX 290 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 195 to GBX 225 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
