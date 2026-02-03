Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.60.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 to GBX 290 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 195 to GBX 225 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBR

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

HBR opened at GBX 229.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.02. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 146.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 246.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.