Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBRGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 to GBX 290 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 195 to GBX 225 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

HBR opened at GBX 229.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.02. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 146.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 246.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

