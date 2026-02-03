Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,381.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,350 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,257, for a total value of £15,586.80. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,242 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,291.01. The company has a market cap of £13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

