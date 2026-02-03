Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,737.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,820 to GBX 3,880 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,980 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

Halma Price Performance

HLMA stock opened at GBX 3,558 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,316 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,590.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,447.23.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 55.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Halma had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Halma will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current year.

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

