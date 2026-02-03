Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Boosted by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,354. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

