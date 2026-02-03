Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55,890 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim raised shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

