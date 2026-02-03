Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55,890 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
More Amazon.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Amazon is in talks to invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI — a potential transformational AI bet that would strengthen AWS/AI credibility and could justify higher valuation multiples. Amazon in talks to invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and price-target raises (e.g., Citizens to $315, median analyst target ~ $300) are giving technical and fundamental buyers cover ahead of earnings. Upgrades help lift sentiment and trading flows. Citizens raises AMZN price target to $315
- Positive Sentiment: Large, visible purchases by institutional/quant investors (Cathie Wood’s ARK added roughly $1.9M of AMZN) signal conviction into the upcoming report and AI/Cloud narratives. Cathie Wood buys nearly $2M of Amazon stock
- Positive Sentiment: Market chatter ahead of Q4 highlights AWS acceleration, recent large contracts and AI deployments (cited wins and backlog), which are key upside drivers for revenue and margin beat expectations. QuiverQuant: Opinions on Q4 earnings preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon will discontinue its Amazon One palm-scanning product but will continue licensing Just Walk Out tech to third parties — operational change with limited near-term revenue impact but relevant for regulatory/PR risk. GeekWire: Just Walk Out tech to survive retail pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings on Feb. 5 are the immediate catalyst — consensus expects solid top-line and AWS strength, so results (and guidance) will likely determine the next big directional move. Barchart: Mark your calendars for Feb 5 earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Saks and Saks Global are winding down e‑commerce/luxury partnerships with Amazon — a setback for Amazon’s push into higher-margin luxury sales and a signal of partner churn in retail initiatives. WSJ: Saks shutting down luxury partnership with Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon MGM’s documentary “Melania” had a stronger-than-expected opening (~$7M) but the project’s large acquisition/marketing outlay (~$75M) highlights content ROI risk for Prime Video’s studio investments. MarketWatch: Melania box office vs Amazon spend
- Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling over recent months (many disclosed sales, few buys) is a cautionary signal for some investors about near-term liquidity/positioning. QuiverQuant: Insider trading summary
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.