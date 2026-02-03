Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 201,108 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,381,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $627,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

JNJ stock opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $231.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

